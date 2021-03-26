Experts Insight On Babuk Locker Ransomware Gang Leaks Military Contractor’s Data

Recorded Future is reporting that the PDI group, a major supplier of military equipment to the US Air Force, appears to have fallen victim to a ransomware attack. The group behind the Babuk Locker ransomware has posted samples of the data and is threatening to leak more than 700 GB of data they claim to have stolen from PDI’s internal network in a ransom demand. Experts with SCYTHE and Gurucul offer perspective.

Experts Comments