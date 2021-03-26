Expert Comments

Experts Insight On Babuk Locker Ransomware Gang Leaks Military Contractor’s Data

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Recorded Future is reporting that the PDI group, a major supplier of military equipment to the US Air Force, appears to have fallen victim to a ransomware attack. The group behind the Babuk Locker ransomware has posted samples of the data and is threatening to leak more than 700 GB of data they claim to have stolen from PDI’s internal network in a ransom demand. Experts with SCYTHE and Gurucul offer perspective.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Saryu Nayyar
March 26, 2021
CEO
Gurucul

Attackers sneaking out a few Gigabytes of data is plausible.

The attack against PDI follows a common pattern with hybrid ransomware attacks. The attackers exfiltrate data before encrypting it, then extort money with the threat of releasing it if their demands are not met. The surprise here is how much data was apparently stolen. Attackers sneaking out a few Gigabytes of data is plausible. However, stealing almost a Terabyte without being noticed indicates their perimeter defenses weren't even looking for this kind of data exfiltration. We have seen this

.....Read More

The attack against PDI follows a common pattern with hybrid ransomware attacks. The attackers exfiltrate data before encrypting it, then extort money with the threat of releasing it if their demands are not met. The surprise here is how much data was apparently stolen. Attackers sneaking out a few Gigabytes of data is plausible. However, stealing almost a Terabyte without being noticed indicates their perimeter defenses weren't even looking for this kind of data exfiltration. We have seen this level of data theft in other attacks. Organizations need to review their policies and security stacks, and deploy tools that can identify mass data transfers like this, such as DLP and security analytics platforms.  Stopping the attackers before they get in is ideal but identifying and stopping them quickly once they're inside is vital.

  Read Less
Jorge Orchilles
March 26, 2021
CTO
SCYTHE

We continue to see the evolution of ransomware gangs going from only encrypting files to performing "double extortion".

We continue to see the evolution of ransomware gangs going from only encrypting files to performing "double extortion" as it raises the probability they will get paid. The data posted on these leaks sites can only be verified by the target organization.

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Commentary On UK Gov Cyber Security Report

Accellion Breach Leaks University & Health System Data – Expert...

UK Clothing Retailer Breached, Tells Customers Not To Disclose It

Security Expert Reacted On Facebook For Wordpress Vulnerabilities

IoT Maker Sierra Wireless Suffers Ransomware Attack – Experts Reaction...

Experts On NCSC’s Warning To Education Sector Around Cyberattacks

CNA Ins. Cyber Attack- Expert Comments

Expert Commentary: Billions Of Records Belonging To FBS Have Been...

Threat Intelligence Expert On Facebook News Regarding Cyber Espionage Activity...

Security Expert Warns Of Insider Threat Which Is Often Ignored