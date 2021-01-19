Expert Comments

Experts Insight On Hackers Exploiting The Windows Finger Feature

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Security researcher Kirk Sayre discovered the new phishing campaign using the Finger Command to infect Windows 10 device with malware. Finger command is used display information about users on the remote machine but can be used to download  MineBridge malware on an unsuspecting victim’s device. It works in this way:

  • The victim received the phishing email containing the document;
  • The victim then clicks to enable editing the document, a macro will run that uses the Finger Command to download a Base64 encoded certificate that is actually a malware executable;
  • The downloader then uses DLL hijacking to sideload the MineBridge malware.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

AnyVan Confirms Breach – Experts Reation

Scottish Environment Agency Continues To Suffer Following Christmas Eve Ransomware...

Multiple Backdoors And Vulnerabilities Discovered In FiberHome Routers

CEO Reacted On Altered Documents From European Medicines Agency Breach

Expert Insight On Scam-as-a-Service Operation Made More Than $6.5 Million...

Expert Insight On Classiscam Expands To Europe

Experts Insight On Mimecast Breach

Expert Reaction On Microsoft Remained Most-spoofed Brand At End Of...

Ring Is Testing End-To-End Encrypted Videos For Their Smart Doorbells

Experts Insight On APT35 Recent Phishing Attacks