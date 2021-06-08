Expert Comments

Experts React: US Recovers Millions Paid To Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Hackers

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

The US investigators have recovered millions in cryptocurrency they say was paid in ransom to hackers whose attack prompted the shutdown of the key East Coast pipeline last month, the Justice Department announced Monday. Specifically, the Justice Department said it seized approximately $2.3 million in Bitcoins paid to individuals in a criminal hacking group known as DarkSide. The FBI said it has been investigating DarkSide, which is said to share its malware tools with other criminal hackers, for over a year.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
John Hammond
June 08, 2021
Senior Security Researcher
Huntress

One of the single most enabling factors of modern cybercrime is the advent of cryptocurrencies.

One of the single most enabling factors of modern cybercrime is the advent of cryptocurrencies. No other technology offers a bad actor the perfect crime: anonymous threats without borders, blackmail and extortion without a financial oversight or governing authority. These almost always go undetected, because despite currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum offering a public ledger, there is nothing to stop criminals from laundering money through an automated mixer. Bad actors can "wash" the money

.....Read More

One of the single most enabling factors of modern cybercrime is the advent of cryptocurrencies. No other technology offers a bad actor the perfect crime: anonymous threats without borders, blackmail and extortion without a financial oversight or governing authority. These almost always go undetected, because despite currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum offering a public ledger, there is nothing to stop criminals from laundering money through an automated mixer. Bad actors can "wash" the money by having it go through many transactions until it has no apparent ties to the origin. Unless the bad actors make any unintentional mistake, the inherent design of cryptocurrency makes for a perfect getaway car. It is great to see the thorough investigation and detective work could help recover money for Colonial Pipeline, but unless something is done about cryptocurrencies, we might not be as fortunate again. Whether it is abolishing cryptocurrencies, adding oversight or other safeguards, something has to be changed so at the very least we aren't relying on a mere hope that the criminals made a mistake.

  Read Less
John Hultquist
June 08, 2021
Director of Intelligence Analysis
FireEye

It has become clear that we need to use several tools to stem the tide of this serious problem.

The move by the Department of Justice to recover ransom payments from the operators who disrupted U.S. critical infrastructure is a welcome development. It has become clear that we need to use several tools to stem the tide of this serious problem, and even law enforcement agencies need to broaden their approach beyond building cases against criminals who may be beyond the grasp of the law. In addition to the immediate benefits of this approach, a stronger focus on disruption may disincentivize

.....Read More

The move by the Department of Justice to recover ransom payments from the operators who disrupted U.S. critical infrastructure is a welcome development. It has become clear that we need to use several tools to stem the tide of this serious problem, and even law enforcement agencies need to broaden their approach beyond building cases against criminals who may be beyond the grasp of the law. In addition to the immediate benefits of this approach, a stronger focus on disruption may disincentivize this behavior, which is growing in a vicious cycle.

  Read Less
Ilia Kolochenko
June 08, 2021
CEO
ImmuniWeb

The DoJ will certainly need more funding to gradually expand its cybercrime prosecution unit.

The $2.3 million is a drop in the ocean of ransomware, however, it sends a bold statement that the DoJ now has tolerance-zero for ransomware gangs. The seizure continues the previously announced efforts to combat surging ransomware, and is likely to be a first palpable step to deter cybercriminals. Importantly, the DoJ will certainly need more funding to gradually expand its cybercrime prosecution unit (CCIPS) and foster interagency collaboration. Moreover, international cooperation is

.....Read More

The $2.3 million is a drop in the ocean of ransomware, however, it sends a bold statement that the DoJ now has tolerance-zero for ransomware gangs. The seizure continues the previously announced efforts to combat surging ransomware, and is likely to be a first palpable step to deter cybercriminals. Importantly, the DoJ will certainly need more funding to gradually expand its cybercrime prosecution unit (CCIPS) and foster interagency collaboration. Moreover, international cooperation is essential to curb surging ransomware attacks, including a baseline cooperation with traditionally hostile jurisdictions. Otherwise, even though uncovered, the perpetrators will likely enjoy impunity due to missing extradition treaties with foreign jurisdictions.

 

Finally, the government should consider promoting cybersecurity among businesses to establish a continuous, risk-based and process-driven information security programs based on ISO 27001 or similar international standards that cover people, processes and technologies. Most ransomware victims of all sizes neglect even the basics of data protection, eventually becoming low-hanging fruit for unscrupulous cybercriminals. Therefore, merely prosecuting the criminals with more force will not help without first enhancing national cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

  Read Less
Chris Grove
June 08, 2021
Product Evangelist
Nozomi Networks

There are dozens of victims we can also discuss who haven't fared as well.

The joint action and collaboration by the government and National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force is exactly what defenders are asking for.

 

Defending against run-of-the-mill threats is affordable, and achievable. Some threats rise to a new level, and must be dealt with differently. While it's great that the government recovered some of the $4.4M paid by Colonial Pipeline, we can't lose sight of the fact that while Colonial is a happier ending story, there are dozens of victims we can

.....Read More

The joint action and collaboration by the government and National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force is exactly what defenders are asking for.

 

Defending against run-of-the-mill threats is affordable, and achievable. Some threats rise to a new level, and must be dealt with differently. While it's great that the government recovered some of the $4.4M paid by Colonial Pipeline, we can't lose sight of the fact that while Colonial is a happier ending story, there are dozens of victims we can also discuss who haven't fared as well. Not to mention 100s we know about, but can't discuss, and another 1,000 that we don't even know about.

 

We need to keep our eye on the ball and continue to build our defenses, while using actions like those today, as a way to trim the weeds that grow too tall.

  Read Less
Jake Moore
June 08, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

The initial attack resulted in an enormous investigation.

In what will be a huge blow to the DarkSide group behind the attacks, this is an extremely rare outcome. Discovering a private key to access the wallet used will have taken a painstaking amount of investigation and resources which unfortunately cannot be replicated in all attacks. The initial attack resulted in an enormous investigation, but this would have cost the FBI a great deal of time and money. However, it does highlight that cybercrime doesn’t always pay and even when the attackers

.....Read More

In what will be a huge blow to the DarkSide group behind the attacks, this is an extremely rare outcome. Discovering a private key to access the wallet used will have taken a painstaking amount of investigation and resources which unfortunately cannot be replicated in all attacks. The initial attack resulted in an enormous investigation, but this would have cost the FBI a great deal of time and money. However, it does highlight that cybercrime doesn’t always pay and even when the attackers themselves remain anonymous, the FBI’s secondary tactic is to fight back with their own version of disruption.

  Read Less
Sam Curry
June 08, 2021
Chief Security Officer
Cybereason

The “investors” in these organisations must be getting nervous that their ill-gotten gains can be recouped.

There is no doubt an incredible story behind the scenes that we look forward to hearing more about. Yesterday’s developments have put threat actors on notice, and for the ransomware writers and other malware authors - now the gloves are off. However, this sends a clear message to the criminals: you are not immune to repercussions. Ransomware gangs are, in a dark sense, startups with their own venture capital and business models. The “investors” in these organisations must be getting

.....Read More

There is no doubt an incredible story behind the scenes that we look forward to hearing more about. Yesterday’s developments have put threat actors on notice, and for the ransomware writers and other malware authors - now the gloves are off. However, this sends a clear message to the criminals: you are not immune to repercussions. Ransomware gangs are, in a dark sense, startups with their own venture capital and business models. The “investors” in these organisations must be getting nervous that their ill-gotten gains can be recouped.

 

Now is the time for law enforcement agencies and other important players in the public and private sector to continue in the same vein and put pressure on all fronts: technological, economic and diplomatic. It is far past time to let the malware authors and the cyber criminal gangs know that they have been put on notice and that their criminal enterprises will be exposed one by one. Now, it is hoped that Monday’s recovery of more than $2 million leads to Russia distancing itself in a face-saving way and moving ransomware gangs and cybercriminal outfits clearly into the pirate category. In other words, truly make it clear that they are enemies of the connected world.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

White House Warns Companies to Step Up Cybersecurity – But...

Comment: Education Sector to See a Rise in Ransomware

New Kubernetes Malware Backdoors Clusters Via Windows Containers, Expert Weighs...

Reddit, Gov.uk, Spotify, PayPal And More Go Down In Fastly...

Leaked Spreadsheet Exposes Details Of UK Special Forces Soldiers

Expert Insight On Threat Actors Delivering Prevalent Info-stealers Via Pay-per-click...

SonicWall Sheds Light On Ransomware Attacks As NCSC Announces Continued...

Wave Of Ransomware Draws Government Attention, Expert Weighs In

Herfordshire County Council Reports Almost 16,000 Cyber ‘Attacks’

Experts React: White House Open Letter To Companies Re Ransomware

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy