Experts Reacted On Myanmar Military Government’s Cyber Internet Censorship Bill

A group of civil society organizations said on Wednesday that new Cyber-security laws proposed by Myanmar’s new junta to ban the content. The 36 pages proposed laws were given to internet service providers to provides comments in a week’s time. Cybersecurity experts commented below on the danger of Internet censorship.

Myanmar military government's cyber Bill would violate rights, critics say https://t.co/ZdUq1xWh51 pic.twitter.com/ajZYTowKbW — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) February 10, 2021

Experts Comments