Experts Reacted On Myanmar Military Government’s Cyber Internet Censorship Bill

A group of civil society organizations said on Wednesday that new Cyber-security laws proposed by Myanmar’s new junta to ban the content. The 36 pages proposed laws were given to internet service providers to provides comments in a week’s time. Cybersecurity experts commented below on the danger of Internet censorship.

Paul Bischoff
February 11, 2021
Privacy Advocate
Comparitech

Democracy cannot exist in a place where free speech is censored, and this coup is clearly not democratic.

Internet censorship has become a frequently used tool to silence dissent in times of political unrest. Blocking Facebook not only inhibits free speech and expression, it also impacts freedom of assembly by making it harder for protesters and other activists to organize. Time and time again, we see oppressive regimes block access to parts or all of the internet when they distrust or fear the people whom they govern. Democracy cannot exist in a place where free speech is censored, and this coup is clearly not democratic.

