Experts Reaction On Hackers Can Access Your Phone Number From Facebook

A database of phone numbers belonging to Facebook users is being sold on a cybercriminal forum, with customers looking up numbers using a Telegram bot. One person advertising the phone numbers says it contains data on nearly 500 million users, although the information is several years old. In 2019, a security researcher found 419 million records on an unsecured server, meaning no password was needed to access them. A total of 18 million were from users in the UK, while around 133 million were from American accounts. 

Chris Hauk
January 27, 2021
Consumer Privacy Champion
Pixel Privacy

Hopefully, the Telegram bot that is being used to sell and distribute the phone numbers will be quickly taken down.

Facebook users will want to be particularly aware of scam calls and texts that will surely be a result of this data being distributed to the bad actors of the world. 

 

As is normal for the so-called "social network," Facebook is being characteristically unsocial in sharing information about this situation. As usual, the firm has not officially warned its users of the breach, putting those users in peril of being scammed.

 

Javvad Malik
January 27, 2021
Security Awareness Advocate
KnowBe4

It's also worth remembering that SMS is used by many online services to send an authentication code to log onto accounts.

We often hear of breaches and incidents where some information is stolen, but often the focus is on financial information. However, phone numbers are an increasingly important part of users' identities, not just as a way to link people to numbers, but also they create a new avenue of attack with SMS phishing (Smishing) attacks.

 

