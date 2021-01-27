Experts Reaction On Hackers Can Access Your Phone Number From Facebook

A database of phone numbers belonging to Facebook users is being sold on a cybercriminal forum, with customers looking up numbers using a Telegram bot. One person advertising the phone numbers says it contains data on nearly 500 million users, although the information is several years old. In 2019, a security researcher found 419 million records on an unsecured server, meaning no password was needed to access them. A total of 18 million were from users in the UK, while around 133 million were from American accounts.
We often hear of breaches and incidents where some information is stolen, but often the focus is on financial information. However, phone numbers are an increasingly important part of users' identities, not just as a way to link people to numbers, but also they create a new avenue of attack with SMS phishing (Smishing) attacks.
It's also worth remembering that SMS is used by many online services to send an authentication code to log onto accounts. If the number for an individual is known, it can open them up to attacks including SIM Swapping whereby the number can be taken over and messages intercepted.Read Less
Facebook users will want to be particularly aware of scam calls and texts that will surely be a result of this data being distributed to the bad actors of the world.
As is normal for the so-called "social network," Facebook is being characteristically unsocial in sharing information about this situation. As usual, the firm has not officially warned its users of the breach, putting those users in peril of being scammed.
Hopefully, the Telegram bot that is being used to sell and distribute the phone numbers will be quickly taken down. Unfortunately, that won't undo the damage that has already been done by the distribution of this unsecured Facebook user information.Read Less
