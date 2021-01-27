Experts Reaction On Hackers Can Access Your Phone Number From Facebook

A database of phone numbers belonging to Facebook users is being sold on a cybercriminal forum, with customers looking up numbers using a Telegram bot. One person advertising the phone numbers says it contains data on nearly 500 million users, although the information is several years old. In 2019, a security researcher found 419 million records on an unsecured server, meaning no password was needed to access them. A total of 18 million were from users in the UK, while around 133 million were from American accounts.

