Far Right Platform Parler Under Cyberattack

As reported by TechRadar, a hacker has leaked a massive trove of content published to social media platform Parler, which is said to have been used to orchestrate the assault on the US Capitol Building last week. The right-leaning social network is currently offline after Amazon Web Services shut it down for violating the content moderation policy. The hacker was able to scrap 70TB of posts, messages and videos, all of which are linked to the accounts that published them. 

Jake Moore
January 13, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

This attack does not seem so far to be too sophisticated.

This is yet another reminder that cybercriminals target current and newsworthy platforms for bigger exposure.

 

This attack does not seem so far to be too sophisticated, although it does highlight how threat actors will attempt whatever they can to achieve a relevant goal. This now stolen data could be manipulated in extreme circumstances, but this would be unlikely.

 

However, what makes this slightly more perturbing is the way the breach was able to carve out deleted posts on top of live posts

