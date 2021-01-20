Federal Agency Warns Cloud Attacks Are On The Rise – How Can Businesses Stay Safe?

As a result of the wholesale changes that COVID-19 has brought to the working world, hackers are successfully ramping up their attacks on cloud services. That’s according to a recent warning from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Last week, CISA put out an official statement reporting that hackers have been using a number of methods, including bypassing multi-factor authentication (MFA) protocols to breach cloud service accounts. The federal agency states that much of the risk stems from remote workers using insecure devices to access the cloud.

Experts Comments