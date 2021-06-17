Expert Comments

Former British Ambassador To Slovakia On Putin’s Comment On Cyberattacks

Expert(s): Information Security Buzz
Expert(s): Information Security Buzz

BACKGROUND:

Putin: “US sources tell me that the majority of cyber attacks are carried out from the United States. Next it’s Canada. Then Latin America. Then the UK. Russia is not listed in this ranking of countries that see the most cyber attacks from their territory.”

“Secondly, throughout 2020 we received 10 requests regarding cyber attacks on the US infrastructure. As our colleagues put it ‘these attacks were launched from the Russian territory’. We have received 2 requests so far this year and all questions were answered.”

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments

No More Expert Comments .....

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Most Ransomware Pay-Outs are Followed by Repeat Attacks

Expert React: Over A Fifth Of Cyber Insurance Does Not...

Cl0p Ransomware Gang Arrests In Ukraine (FIN11)

Expert Commentary: Over a Billion Records Belonging to CVS Health...

1.1 Bil Pieces Of User Data Scraped From Alibaba’s Taobao...

Expert Warned That The Entire Internet Become Dangerously Geared

NATO to Consider Military Response to Cyberattacks – 3 Defense...

Security Threats To Minimally Staffed/Abandoned Offices Post Pandemic – Expert...

Ransomware Infects US Weapons Contractor

Expert Reaction On The World’s Largest Data Breach

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy