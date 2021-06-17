Former British Ambassador To Slovakia On Putin’s Comment On Cyberattacks

BACKGROUND:

Putin: “US sources tell me that the majority of cyber attacks are carried out from the United States. Next it’s Canada. Then Latin America. Then the UK. Russia is not listed in this ranking of countries that see the most cyber attacks from their territory.”

“Secondly, throughout 2020 we received 10 requests regarding cyber attacks on the US infrastructure. As our colleagues put it ‘these attacks were launched from the Russian territory’. We have received 2 requests so far this year and all questions were answered.”

Experts Comments