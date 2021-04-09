Hackers Pretend To Be Your Friend In The Latest WhatsApp Scam.

A new alert has been issued by WhatsApp, warning users of a scam that makes it hard to spot a malicious message given that it appears to come from a friend in your contact list. This WhatsApp security scam works by attackers sending users a text on their smartphone, followed by a message on WhatsApp from a friend in their contact list. This friend then asks the user to share the code with them that they have received on their smartphone. Once the user shares the code with the friend, scammers can easily hack their WhatsApp, leaving them logged out of their own WhatsApp account.

Experts Comments