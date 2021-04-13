Iran Nuclear Facility Potential Cyber Attack – What Expert Says

It’s been reported that Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was attacked, causing a power failure at the site yesterday. According to Israeli media, the attack is rumored to have been due to an Israeli cyber attack.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
The attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran should be seen as a warning for every nation. Nuclear facilities will no doubt have some of the strongest security possible, with air gapped systems and robust countermeasures if the network is breached. However, if the reports are true and disruption was caused through a cyber attack, it yet again raises concern around the protection of critical national infrastructure around the world.
.....Read More
It is also important to point out that this threat goes
The attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran should be seen as a warning for every nation. Nuclear facilities will no doubt have some of the strongest security possible, with air gapped systems and robust countermeasures if the network is breached. However, if the reports are true and disruption was caused through a cyber attack, it yet again raises concern around the protection of critical national infrastructure around the world.
Read Less
It is also important to point out that this threat goes beyond nuclear power plants; traditional power plants and water facilities, for example, often rely on decades old systems that were not initially designed to interact with the internet, let alone repel malware. It is vital that governments pay close attention to the resilience of their critical infrastructures. Updating legacy systems and networks, combined with deeply embedded broad protection built into the core of the infrastructure, has never been so important.
Linkedin Message
@Steve Forbes, Government Cyber Security Expert, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It is vital that governments pay close attention to the resilience of their critical infrastructures...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/iran-nuclear-facility-potential-cyber-attack-what-expert-says
Facebook Message
@Steve Forbes, Government Cyber Security Expert, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"It is vital that governments pay close attention to the resilience of their critical infrastructures...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/iran-nuclear-facility-potential-cyber-attack-what-expert-says