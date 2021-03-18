Key Rotation Error Caused Large-Scale 365 Outage, Says Microsoft – Response From Industry Expert

The Microsoft has just confirmed that the outage which took down Teams, Exchange Online, and other 365 services was caused by a key rotation issue. More details on Microsoft’s status page here. Expert below warns that outages of this nature are likely to become more common as digital transformation accelerates as the importance of key rotation is often overlooked.
Experts Comments
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
Poorly orchestrated key rotation is the Achilles heel of modern digital transformation efforts; this oversight is capable of bringing down entire applications and services in an instant.
Keys and certificates have numerous ‘states’ that guide their automation and orchestration processes. They also have hard-coded expirations. ‘Retain’ is a tag that tells the system, ‘This key may be retired or expired, but the system needs to keep it to enable any overlap between dynamic.....Read More
Poorly orchestrated key rotation is the Achilles heel of modern digital transformation efforts; this oversight is capable of bringing down entire applications and services in an instant.
Keys and certificates have numerous ‘states’ that guide their automation and orchestration processes. They also have hard-coded expirations. ‘Retain’ is a tag that tells the system, ‘This key may be retired or expired, but the system needs to keep it to enable any overlap between dynamic processes.’ If the ‘retain’ tag is overlooked and the keys are deleted before replacements are ready – and this all happens in microseconds – systems fail.
Unfortunately, these kinds of outages will only continue until organisations adopt an enterprise-wide approach to managing the machine identities these keys and certificates represent. Digital transformation is not going to slow down, and this requires automation of keys and certificates found in workloads, containers, and across cloud environments as well as those in on-prem environments.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Michael Thelander, Director of Machine Identity Strategy, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Digital transformation is not going to slow down, and this requires automation of keys and certificates found in workloads, containers, and cloud...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/key-rotation-error-caused-large-scale-365-outage-says-microsoft-response-from-industry-expert
Facebook Message
@Michael Thelander, Director of Machine Identity Strategy, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"Digital transformation is not going to slow down, and this requires automation of keys and certificates found in workloads, containers, and cloud...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/key-rotation-error-caused-large-scale-365-outage-says-microsoft-response-from-industry-expert