Mango Markets Drained Of $100 Million In Month’s Largest Crypto Theft

It has been reported that in the second $100 million DeFi hack this week, Mango Markets was drained of $100 million in funds due to an exploit. Mango Markets tweeted Tuesday evening that a hacker was able to empty funds from Mango via an oracle price manipulation.

Only last Thursday,$100 million was stolen from the Binance Smart Chain, another DeFi protocol.

The full story can be found here: https://decrypt.co/111727/solana-defi-trading-platform-mango-markets-loses-100m-in-hack