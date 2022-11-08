Microsoft Password Hacking Increase

Microsoft has shared insights from its Digital Defence Report and it shows that there has been a 74% increase in password attacks, increasing to approximately 921 attacks per second.
Passwords remain an easy win for threat actors but that is often down to users lending this attack vector to them on a plate. Attackers are cleverly compromising business networks prior to their phishing campaigns in order to look authentic and even when victims believe they are carrying out their due diligence on a site they can still be duped into believing they are in communication with the real deal.
Nearly 1000 attacks per second is an astonishing amount but there is still so much more people and businesses can do to reduce this number. Passwords continue to be an inconvenience in people’s lives, often down to not knowing or even trusting the free security layers on offer. Implementing password managers on personal and work devices can help force unique and strong passwords plus introducing two factor authentication on every account will help reduce these increasing phishing campaigns hugely.