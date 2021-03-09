More Than 1m Small Businesses ‘At Risk Of Collapse’ Due To Cyber Threats

A poll of more than 500 business leaders found nearly a quarter of UK SMEs — equivalent to 1.3m companies — were likely to go bust if they were forced to deal with the average cost of a cyber attack. The research, commissioned by Vodafone, also showed that 16 percent of firms would likely be forced to lay off staff in the event of a hack. As a result, the report called on ministers to beef up the country’s corporate cyber defenses, warning that a failure to do so could hamper the post-pandemic economic recovery.

