New Report Calls For Increased Industry Collaboration To Speed IoT Security Adoption

It has been reported that new research from PSA Certified 2022 was released yesterday. With regard to IoT security, the survey indicates a positive trend towards increasing the importance placed on security by companies. Almost nine out of ten (89%) believe that security is important to them, and almost half (47%) say that it is one of their top three business priorities. Furthermore, 42% of those who responded to the survey ranked building a “security first culture” as their top organisational objective.

