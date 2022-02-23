New Report Calls For Increased Industry Collaboration To Speed IoT Security Adoption

It has been reported that new research from PSA Certified 2022 was released yesterday. With regard to IoT security, the survey indicates a positive trend towards increasing the importance placed on security by companies. Almost nine out of ten (89%) believe that security is important to them, and almost half (47%) say that it is one of their top three business priorities. Furthermore, 42% of those who responded to the survey ranked building a “security first culture” as their top organisational objective.
Where application security was once an afterthought, something to be addressed after market share was secured, creating a security-first culture is now the new business mantra. That’s partly a recognition that business risk stems from unmitigated software risks. With software entering businesses from multiple sources, many of which are associated with hardware like an IoT device, lapses in IoT security can have a material impact on the risk profile for the business. After all, if a new IoT device contains an unpatched vulnerability and is deployed on a network segment with access to employee data, then a compromise of the IoT device might serve as a launching point for an attack on employee data. Addressing software risk is a key task suppliers undertake when building trust in the products they deliver, and is something consumers of tech are coming to expect of their providers.Read Less
