Expert Comments

New Vulnerabilities Put Millions Of IoT Devices At Risk

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

As reported by ZDNet, security vulnerabilities in millions of Internet of Things devices (IoT) could allow cybercriminals to knock devices offline or take control of them remotely, in attacks that could be exploited to gain wider access to affected networks.

The nine vulnerabilities affecting four TCP/IP stacks – communications protocols commonly used in IoT devices – relate to Domain Name System (DNS) implementations, which can lead to Denial of Service (DoS) or Remote Code Execution (RCE) by attackers. Over 100 million consumer, enterprise and industrial IoT devices are potentially affected.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
April 13, 2021
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET

IoT remains a huge burden on potential victims, but the industry is slowly catching up.

IoT remains a huge burden on potential victims, but the industry is slowly catching up. Until IoT devices are built with default protection, users need to understand the basics in device security such as multi factor authentication and not reusing passwords. We are starting to see the big names drive a push towards security by design, but it remains a problem for consumers with some brands favouring convenience over security.

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Iran Nuclear Facility Potential Cyber Attack – What Expert Says

Industry Leaders On Android.Joker Malware

Expert Reaction On Pulse Secure VPN Users Can’t Login Due...

Expert Comment On Darktrace Set For IPO

Fake App Attacks On The Rise, As Malware Hides In...

Expert On Study That Brits Using Pets’ Names As Online...

Expert Reaction On Europol Publishes Its Serious And Organised Crime...

Fake Netflix App Allows Hackers to Hijack WhatsApp

Hackers Pretend To Be Your Friend In The Latest WhatsApp...

Millions Of Brits Still Using Pet’s Names As Passwords Despite...