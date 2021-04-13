New Vulnerabilities Put Millions Of IoT Devices At Risk

As reported by ZDNet, security vulnerabilities in millions of Internet of Things devices (IoT) could allow cybercriminals to knock devices offline or take control of them remotely, in attacks that could be exploited to gain wider access to affected networks.

The nine vulnerabilities affecting four TCP/IP stacks – communications protocols commonly used in IoT devices – relate to Domain Name System (DNS) implementations, which can lead to Denial of Service (DoS) or Remote Code Execution (RCE) by attackers. Over 100 million consumer, enterprise and industrial IoT devices are potentially affected.

Experts Comments