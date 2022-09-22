Optus Data Breach Announced, Experts Weigh In

It has been reported that millions of Australians have had their personal details compromised in a major cyberattack on Optus. The telco confirmed the data breach in a statement on Thursday afternoon, revealing up to 9 million Australians could be affected.
This is a huge breach that sounds like it has been caused by a vulnerability in a piece of security technology. It also highlights the devastating consequences that can happen when organisations do not have adequate visibility across their infrastructure.Details on the incident are still emerging, but all customers of Optus, both past and present, are advised to change passwords on their accounts now and enable multi factor authentication, if available. If you use the same password across multiple accounts, update them all and make use of a password manager.
These customers will be at a heightened risk of phishing and their credentials will already be dumped on the dark web, where criminals will be evaluating their money-making opportunities. It is possible they could be used to train an AI phishing bot to generate realistic synthetic media attacks. Passwords are very personal things and tell a story about the victim that can be abused for monetary gain.
Criminals will also use the information obtained in the breach to send out realistic phishing emails, so victims must ensure you have decent endpoint protection in place. The biggest recommendation is to stop using email and move to a more trusted communication method like LinkedIn or Signal messenger.