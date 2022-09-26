As reported by the Mail on Sunday, the personal details of the Duchess of York, Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough have been leaked by Russian criminals who hacked into the database of luxury food firm Daylesford. The King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, Tim Henman and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan are among the other celebrity clients whose details have been posted on the so-called dark web – a hidden part of the internet used by criminals.
After the panic of a ransomware attack sinks in, the double blow can inevitably come when sensitive data is leaked from the company with little or nothing to be done to control it. Paying ransoms is not only unethical but it comes with no certainty that it will be the end of the matter. Companies are often forced to pay but with good restore processes in place, it can allow the company to rebuild and move on quickly. However, we are seeing far more data dumps on the dark web now to add weight to criminals’ demands.
It is very likely this was a targeted attack to force the victims into paying, but without any payment made, it sends a message to cybercriminals that crime won’t always pay. This will hopefully cause other companies to tighten their security even more so to reduce this risk but sadly it is becoming inevitable that company data continues to be targeted and criminals will go to great lengths for financial reward.