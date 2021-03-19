Expert Comments

Response Comment: Romance Scams Are Up From $475m In 2019 To $600m In 2020

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

ZDNet reported that BEC scams have caused $1.8m in losses in 2020 but they’ve also found that losses caused by romance scams are up from $475m in 2019 to $600m in 2020

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Tim Sadler
March 19, 2021
CEO
Tessian

The rise in romance fraud illustrates just how they’re exploiting the ‘lockdown loneliness’ for financial gain.

Throughout the pandemic, cybercriminals have captialised on people’s vulnerabilities and situations to craft convincing social engineering attacks and phishing scams. The rise in romance fraud illustrates just how they’re exploiting the ‘lockdown loneliness’ for financial gain.

 

It’s so important to consider how you could be targeted and to question any requests you receive from individuals you do not know. Establishing trust is a key part of deceiving someone online. Cybercriminals will

.....Read More

Throughout the pandemic, cybercriminals have captialised on people’s vulnerabilities and situations to craft convincing social engineering attacks and phishing scams. The rise in romance fraud illustrates just how they’re exploiting the ‘lockdown loneliness’ for financial gain.

 

It’s so important to consider how you could be targeted and to question any requests you receive from individuals you do not know. Establishing trust is a key part of deceiving someone online. Cybercriminals will play the long-game, using a fake identity and exchanging several messages to earn victims’ trust before asking for money or financial information in emails or DMs. The tell-tale signs of a scam can, therefore, be hard to spot.

 

As social distancing restrictions remain in place, we advise that people verify the identity of someone you are speaking to via a video call and remain suspicious of any unusual requests. If anyone thinks they may have already been targeted by a romance scam contact Action Fraud immediately.

 

Tessian shares the following advice to help people avoid these scams:

  • Never send money or a gift online to someone who you haven’t met in person.
  • Be suspicious of requests from someone you’ve met on the internet. Scammers will often ask for money via wire transfers or reload cards because they’re difficult to reverse.
  • Verify your correspondent’s identity via a video call.
  • Be wary of any email or DM you receive from someone you don’t know. Never click on a link or download an attachment from an unusual email address.
  • Keep social media profiles and posts private. Don’t accept friend requests or DMs from people you don’t know personally.
  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Facebook Introduces Security Key Support On iOS...

RAT Targets US Taxpayers – Experts Insight

Job Seekers Turn To Hacking Forums

Key Rotation Error Caused Large-Scale 365 Outage, Says Microsoft –...

Experts Reaction On News That UK Could Use Trident To...

Expert Reaction On FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet...

Ransomware Attack On Birmingham College And Increased Risk To Educational...

What Cybersecurity Expert Says On Increase In Ad-fraud Through Smart...

Vodafone Spain Hit With Almost $10m Fine And Expert Reaction

Experts Reaction On FBI Alerts Rise In PYSA