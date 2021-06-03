Security Expert Re: FUJIFILM Ransomware Attack

BACKGROUND:
FUJIFILM, a Japanese multinational conglomerate with more than $20 billion in revenues, is investigating a ransomware attack and has shut down portions of its global network to prevent the attack’s spread.
Experts Comments
Fuji will be the 3rd significant organisation in Japan to be impacted by ransomware in recent months. If it does turn out to be REvil group, it will be their first Japanese victim. REvil were the only ransomware group out of the 13 groups that Armis tracked in May to successfully disrupt a Chinese organisation. Ransomware is clearly becoming a global issue. This has been exemplified by the 193 leak notifications tracked by us this past month which affected 35 countries in total, with Russia being notable by its absence.Read Less
In 2020, ransomware attacks broke records for the sheer number of attacks and their damaging consequences, and it looks like it’s going to be another record-breaking year. In the past few weeks alone we have seen one of the worst ransomware attacks in history with the Colonial pipeline attack, followed by a spate of other serious attacks on both the private and public sectors. It seems that nobody is safe, so it is important for organisations of all sizes to prepare and protect themselves from the threat.
If this is found to be a ransomware attack it would be advised that Fujifilm refrain from paying a ransom, as although this seems like the obvious decision to make, there are other factors that to consider. It would be advised that when making their decision Fujifilm should start by analysing the three factors associated with the attack - the means, the motive, and opportunity. This can be accompanied by industry, economic and market conditions. Factoring three or four variables into this decision can help make an informed decision on the possible impact to the organisation.Read Less
The thing that stands out most about this incident is how transparent Fujifilm is being about the attack. Rather than shutting the shutters and keeping the attack out of the public eye, Fujifilm is taking a proactive approach and sending out updates via its website on the incident and the organisation’s mitigation progress.
The thing that stands out most about this incident is how transparent Fujifilm is being about the attack. Rather than shutting the shutters and keeping the attack out of the public eye, Fujifilm is taking a proactive approach and sending out updates via its website on the incident and the organisation’s mitigation progress.
More companies must follow suit. Ransomware attacks are inevitable today and do not mean a company has failed. If organisations are more open and transparent about attacks, we will be better able to share experiences, exchange ideas and pool intelligence.
The cyber criminals collaborate to make their attacks more successful, so we must collaborate to make our defences stronger.Read Less
Not a week goes by recently without another major organisation falling victim to cyberattack. Whether this turns out to be ransomware is yet to be discovered, however, if it is, it will add to the long list of reasons cyber insurers are getting wary of insuring against the threat.
Not a week goes by recently without another major organisation falling victim to cyberattack. Whether this turns out to be ransomware is yet to be discovered, however, if it is, it will add to the long list of reasons cyber insurers are getting wary of insuring against the threat.
Organisations must practice cyber-resilience and take steps to mitigate the risks cyberattacks pose, before they actually happen. Cyberattacks are here to stay, so the only defence today is getting into a post-breach mindset, before breaches happen to limit the negative outcomes.Read Less
This latest attack on FUJIFILM adds to the many ransomware attacks we’re seeing in the news. We know the frequency of ransomware doubled last year, according to the most recent Verizon Breach Incident Report. Most enterprises cannot operate without a connection to the internet; the shutdown of the network at FUJIFILM shows how hard it is to operate in today’s connected world without a network connection.
This latest attack on FUJIFILM adds to the many ransomware attacks we’re seeing in the news. We know the frequency of ransomware doubled last year, according to the most recent Verizon Breach Incident Report. Most enterprises cannot operate without a connection to the internet; the shutdown of the network at FUJIFILM shows how hard it is to operate in today’s connected world without a network connection.
Ransomware can stem from a number of sources, including phishing campaigns as well as exploited vulnerabilities in applications.
Enterprises need to remain vigilant in their security, not only using phishing detection and training employees to recognize phishing, but also making sure they have defense in depth for all of their applications, data, and assets that are internet- facing. This includes making sure their devices and software are up to date and patched, and they have security in place for their applications, including runtime security for common attacks like those outlined in the OWASP Top 10 web application risks. Equally important, organizations need to make sure they vet the security of the many partners and third party organizations that they depend on, as thoroughly as they vet their own security infrastructure.Read Less
In the wake of a steady flow of major Ransomware attacks taking down global brands, critical infrastructure and entire cities, it should be painfully obvious by now that no one is safe. Once targeted, the attackers will probably find a way in. So, lets continue to invest in preventing these attacks, but at the same time we need to accept the inevitable. They will get in some day. So, in addition to preventing attacks, we also need to invest in becoming more resilient to successful breaches.
In the wake of a steady flow of major Ransomware attacks taking down global brands, critical infrastructure and entire cities, it should be painfully obvious by now that no one is safe. Once targeted, the attackers will probably find a way in. So, lets continue to invest in preventing these attacks, but at the same time we need to accept the inevitable. They will get in some day. So, in addition to preventing attacks, we also need to invest in becoming more resilient to successful breaches.
In many cases, it’s the abundance of caution on the victim’s side that causes them to initiate their own shutdowns of operations, not the attack itself causing the shutdown. The ransomware probably never hit the parts of the network that were isolated, but a decision was made by the facility operators to limit the blast radius of the attack, or segment off sections of infrastructure to protect it. Those networks may be able to resist the attack, or may have been super-secure. But in the end, it doesn’t matter. The attackers were able to shut down and impact infrastructure outside of the scope of their attack. Defenders need to be aware of this, and start thinking about consequence reduction activities, not only prevention. Organizations that took this mindset prior to their own ransomware attack fare much better than those that didn’t.Read Less
