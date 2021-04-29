Expert Comments

Security Expert Re: New Vulnerability Found in Linux Kernel

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

BACKGROUND:

Cisco Talus discovered an information-disclosure security vulnerability in the Linux kernel, which can be exploited to expose information in the kernel stack memory of vulnerable devices.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Shachar Menashe
April 29, 2021
VP Security
Vdoo

This newly discovered vulnerability indeed looks very actionable and easy to exploit under the right technical conditions.

This newly discovered vulnerability indeed looks very actionable and easy to exploit under the right technical conditions, so we recommend affected vendors update their kernel or apply the patch.

 

These kinds of vulnerabilities are almost exclusively used as part of a local privilege escalation attack chain to circumvent the Linux kernel randomization (KASLR) mitigation.

 

This new discovery illustrates the value of automated applicability scanning, which helps determine if a new vulnerability

.....Read More

This newly discovered vulnerability indeed looks very actionable and easy to exploit under the right technical conditions, so we recommend affected vendors update their kernel or apply the patch.

 

These kinds of vulnerabilities are almost exclusively used as part of a local privilege escalation attack chain to circumvent the Linux kernel randomization (KASLR) mitigation.

 

This new discovery illustrates the value of automated applicability scanning, which helps determine if a new vulnerability can be realistically exploited. In this case, we found that the vulnerability is only exploitable in devices under one of the following specific conditions:

 

  1. The kernel is built with CONFIG_HAVE_ARCH_TRACEHOOK (quite common)
  2. The kernel is built with CONFIG_RANDOMIZE_BASE (KASLR, less common on embedded devices)
  3. The kernel is a 32-bit kernel

 

Regarding point #2, note that the vulnerability is probably not applicable on ARM 32-bit devices since a vanilla Linux ARM32 kernel does not have KASLR. Some kernel forks, such as Android, have backported the KASLR feature to 32-bit, but since the vulnerability is only relevant on Linux kernel 5.1 and later, we assume no Android devices will be affected.

  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Threat Intelligence Expert On ASDA and Morrisons New Phishing Scam

77% of Q1 Ransomware Attacks Threaten Exfiltration – Experts Reaction

16 Percent of Mobile Devices are Infected with Malware in...

Experts Insight On Merseyrail Targeted with Lockbit Ransomware

Memphis-based First Horizon Bank Discloses Data Breach, Customers Lose Close...

Users Flocking To Telegram May Face Toxic Trojan

Experts Advise on World Password Day

Experts Reaction On Passwordstate Breached

Emotet Takedown And Its Implications

Apple’s AirDrop Leaks Users’ PII, And There’s Not Much They...