Expert Comments

Security Expert Warns Of Insider Threat Which Is Often Ignored

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

A disgruntled IT contractor who hacked his ex-employer and deleted 1,200 Microsoft Office 365 accounts, was recently sentenced to two years of jail time. In light of this incident, security expert warns of insider threat which is often ignored.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Sascha Fahrbach
March 25, 2021
Security Evangelist
Fudo Security

In fact, in a recent IBM report the frequency of insider incidents has tripled since 2016.
We often look and focus on the threats that come from the outside: hackers, malware and nation states. Yet many organizations and individuals forget that much of the potential risk stems from insiders. In fact, in a recent IBM report the frequency of insider incidents has tripled since 2016. As was the case with this California company, the board and staff had to learn the hard way that insiders can be a costly risk. There are also varying levels of insider threats, and credential theft is by
.....Read More
We often look and focus on the threats that come from the outside: hackers, malware and nation states. Yet many organizations and individuals forget that much of the potential risk stems from insiders. In fact, in a recent IBM report the frequency of insider incidents has tripled since 2016. As was the case with this California company, the board and staff had to learn the hard way that insiders can be a costly risk. There are also varying levels of insider threats, and credential theft is by far the most expensive, overshadowing employee or contractor negligence.
 
In many situations, companies and large organizations suffer from a proliferation of privileged accounts. This is a problem in and of itself, leading to abandoned or orphaned accounts by staff who have left. These open credentials can be exploited, resulting in cases like the California incident. That is why the number one way to mitigate and prevent any of these potential abuses is by utilizing a PAM solution.
  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

IoT Maker Sierra Wireless Suffers Ransomware Attack – Experts Reaction...

Experts On NCSC’s Warning To Education Sector Around Cyberattacks

CNA Ins. Cyber Attack- Expert Comments

Expert Commentary: Billions Of Records Belonging To FBS Have Been...

Threat Intelligence Expert On Facebook News Regarding Cyber Espionage Activity...

FatFace Cyberattack Leaves Shoppers Open To Identity Theft

Expert Reacted On Government Department Has Lost 306 Work Devices...

Android Trojan Posing As Clubhouse App

BlackKingdom Targets Msoft Exchange- Experts Comment

API Security Is Top Concern For Security Leaders – Expert...