Security Researchers Find That Nearly Half Of All Malware Hidden By TLS Encryption

Researchers found that nearly half of all malware is being hidden within TLS-encrypted traffic in order to evade detection from security tools. 

Kevin Bocek
April 22, 2021
VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence
Venafi

Organisations should never assume that traffic is safe just because it’s encrypted.

The best defence

Organisations should never assume that traffic is safe just because it's encrypted. For cybercriminals, hiding within encrypted traffic offers the perfect disguise: they know this is a major security gap for organisations since AV tools can't look inside encrypted tunnels. This gives the bad guys free reign to send malware or other exploits over HTTPS – and as more machines and clouds rely on encrypted traffic, this tactic will become even more popular among cybercriminals.

 

The best defence organisations have is to inspect all inbound, cross-network, and cross-cloud traffic, and ensure that security tools are able to inspect encrypted traffic to eliminate blind spots. This creates a need for centralised intelligence and automation to ensure that all security tools – such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention, or analytics – are fed and updated with the all the relevant machine identities to ensure they can inspect all traffic. Otherwise these just become gaping holes in a company's defence for hackers to exploit.

0
