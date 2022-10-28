Supply Chain Attacks Or Vulnerabilities Experienced By 80% Of Organisations

It has been reported that four out of five (80%) organisations have been notified of a vulnerability or attack in their supply chain of software in the past 12 months, according to new research.

The survey of 1500 IT decision makers and cybersecurity leaders across the UK, North America, and Australia demonstrated the significant impact of supply chain attacks on businesses. Of those that had been notified of such an attack, over half experienced operational disruption (58%), data loss (58%), intellectual property loss (55%) and reputational loss (52%). Almost half (49%) suffered financial loss. Additionally, over a third (37%) took up to a month to recover from an exploited vulnerability in their software supply chain, with 53% recovering within a week. One in 10 (10%) took up to three months to recover.