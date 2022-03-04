Survey Finds Electric Vehicle Cybersecurity Fears

Reportedly, about 15% of small and medium-sized businesses had leased or purchased electric cars for commercial applications. However, only 77% of them believed that EVs would become victims of hackers, ransomware, and other breaches when they were hooked up to public charging stations.

Zogby Analytics conducted a survey among small and medium-sized business owners to evaluate their attitudes and experiences about cybersecurity and habits. The majority of the respondents worked in the business and consulting services, retail, infrastructure and construction, and healthcare industries. The survey found that almost half of business owners were “somewhat or very concerned” about cyberattacks.

