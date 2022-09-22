Following the news that:
Uber is hiring for over 80 cybersecurity jobs after being hacked last week
Despite having years of historical breach data it seems prevention is still not considered cheaper than the cure and Uber is another example of how security budgets increase after a breach. It is great to see Uber is taking cybersecurity more seriously now albeit a little late. Unfortunately with the still existing skills shortages, time will tell how well the hiring will work out for Uber. Automation is the key to scalable cybersecurity efforts and hopefully Uber will be budgeting for this as well as part of their continuous cybersecurity efforts.