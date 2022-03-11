WhatsApp Web Introduces Code Verification To Boost Security

As reported by TechRadar, WhatsApp has released a new open source browser extension to help further protect those who use its messaging service on the web.

WhatsApp’s Code Verify extension works with Cloudflare’s infrastructure to validate the code being delivered in WhatsApp Web. This prevents malicious actors from tampering with your software or masking unfavorable data. In addition to deploying Code Verify for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp is also making its available on GitHub so that other companies can use it as well.

Experts Comments