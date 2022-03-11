WhatsApp Web Introduces Code Verification To Boost Security

As reported by TechRadar, WhatsApp has released a new open source browser extension to help further protect those who use its messaging service on the web.
WhatsApp’s Code Verify extension works with Cloudflare’s infrastructure to validate the code being delivered in WhatsApp Web. This prevents malicious actors from tampering with your software or masking unfavorable data. In addition to deploying Code Verify for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp is also making its available on GitHub so that other companies can use it as well.
Experts Comments
This is a major step forward in combatting the fast moving uptake in SMS phishing (smishing) often used to manipulate victims into thinking they are speaking to a familiar contact. However, when the majority of WhatsApp users are mobile devices rather than using the browser version, it seems odd not to push this verification update onto mobile users too. It is possible to add two step verification on WhatsApp but it isn’t turned on by default. It can stop attackers attempting to hijack your account and claiming to be you to your contacts so it is vital that all users implement this security feature from within the Account settings ASAP.Read Less
