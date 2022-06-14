Why Log4j Is Still The Problem When The Patch Is Released 6 Months Ago?

Log4j was one of the most widespread vulnerabilities of all time – however, 6 months after a patch arrived, the problem has not disappeared. Fresh data from Darktrace competitor ExtraHop, shows that cybercriminals are continually scanning for Log4j vulnerabilities.

The network detection and response (NDR) player tracked scan attempts for the Log4j vulnerabilities month by month, showing the volume of attempts by cybercriminals to take advantage of this widespread vulnerability: