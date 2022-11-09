Fifth Of 18 To 34-year-olds Have Fallen Victim To Financial Scams

Just over a fifth (22%) of 18 to 34-year-olds said they had been the victim of financial fraud at least once, compared with 12% of people aged 35 to 54 and around one in 10 over-55s. The survey of 4,000 people across the UK in September was carried out for online bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Despite the findings, more than half (55%) of 18 to 34-year-olds would consider themselves too technologically savvy to be scammed. However, one in five (21%) 18 to 34-year-olds said they struggle to think clearly when put under pressure during a cold call and nearly half (48%) would act on impulse if they see something that appears to be a good deal. Across the survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of people said they have regretted a decision they have made when under strain.

More information: https://www.standard.co.uk/business/money/fifth-of-18-to-34yearolds-have-fallen-victim-to-financial-scams-survey-b1038580.html