Forcepoint DLP Product Review

Our Product Recommendation Rating:

In the realm of data loss prevention (DLP) solutions, Forcepoint DLP has solidified itself as a market-leading choice, recognized for its comprehensive coverage, robust feature set, and user-friendly interface. This review provides an objective analysis of this software, giving an overview of its key features, potential shortcomings, and overall performance.

Overview

Forcepoint DLP, part of the larger Forcepoint suite of cybersecurity tools, is designed to meticulously identify, monitor, and protect data throughout its lifecycle – in use, at rest, and in transit – across every network, cloud, and endpoint. This solution is a vital cog in Forcepoint’s Human-Centric Cybersecurity approach, which prioritizes understanding human interactions with data and using this knowledge to bolster security measures.

Key Features

A. Comprehensive Coverage

One of the undeniable strengths of Forcepoint DLP lies in its far-reaching coverage. It offers expansive protection across a host of channels, encompassing email, web, network, print, clipboard, screen capture, device control, and more. This all-encompassing coverage ensures the safeguarding of data, irrespective of where it resides or the means through which it is accessed.

B. Data Identification

Forcepoint DLP excels in the identification of sensitive data. It supports an array of data identifiers, including personal identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, payment card information (PCI), and healthcare information (PHI). This range of identifiers equips Forcepoint DLP with the ability to accurately recognize and protect an extensive variety of sensitive data.

Moreover, the solution allows users to create custom identifiers. This feature provides organizations with the flexibility to enhance the software’s data identification capabilities according to their specific needs, thereby offering a higher degree of customization.

C. Fingerprinting Technology

Another significant feature is Forcepoint DLP’s fingerprinting technology, which provides precise data recognition and reduces false positives. This technology allows the software to “fingerprint” or recognize the unique characteristics of structured and unstructured data, enhancing its ability to accurately identify sensitive data.

This precision in identifying data is particularly beneficial for organizations dealing with large volumes of data, as it minimizes the occurrence of false alarms and allows security teams to focus on genuine threats.

D. Incident Risk Ranking

Forcepoint DLP also boasts an incident risk ranking feature that leverages machine learning. By analyzing incidents and assigning risk scores, it aids security teams in prioritizing their responses to potential data breaches.

This machine learning-based approach brings a level of automation and intelligent decision-making to the process, freeing up valuable time for security teams and allowing for more efficient resource allocation.

Ease of Use

The user-friendliness of Forcepoint DLP is another of its notable strengths. The intuitive user interface is designed with simplicity in mind, making it easy for users to configure policies, manage incidents, and generate reports.

In addition to its simplicity, the software provides clear visibility into data interactions. This visibility is crucial for users to understand their data flows, identify potential vulnerabilities, and take preventative measures.

Integration Capabilities

Forcepoint DLP’s integrative capabilities enhance its utility. The software integrates seamlessly with other Forcepoint products, such as Web Security, Email Security, and Insider Threat solutions. This integration offers a unified approach to data security, enhancing visibility and control across the organization.

Moreover, the software supports integration with third-party tools and services, including cloud access security brokers (CASBs), secure web gateways (SWGs), and security information and event management (SIEM) systems. These integrations extend the software’s coverage and capabilities, thus making it a more comprehensive security solution.

Installation and Setup

The initial setup process for Forcepoint DLP can be quite complex and time-consuming. Depending on the complexity of the deployment, organizations might require specialized knowledge to navigatethe installation and configuration process. However, Forcepoint does provide extensive documentation and customer support to assist users during the setup phase. It’s also worth noting that a certain degree of complexity is to be expected in a solution as powerful and flexible as Forcepoint DLP, as the various customization options and integrations can take time to configure properly.

Customer Support

Forcepoint’s customer support is another crucial aspect to consider. Forcepoint appears to have a robust customer support system. They offer a variety of support channels, including email, phone, and chat, providing round-the-clock assistance to their customers.

The customer support team is generally praised for their responsiveness and technical expertise. However, as with any service, experiences may vary, and prospective users might want to look at recent reviews or ask for references to get a more current picture of the support experience.

Potential Shortcomings

Despite its many strengths, Forcepoint DLP does have a few potential shortcomings. As mentioned, the initial setup and configuration can be complex and time-consuming, which might pose a challenge for organizations with limited technical expertise.

The software’s policy management, while powerful, could be more intuitive. Some users have reported difficulties in configuring and managing policies, indicating that there might be room for improvement in this area.

While the software’s fingerprinting technology is a strength, it can also be a potential weakness. The software’s dependency on fingerprinting means that it may fail to identify sensitive data that hasn’t been fingerprinted, potentially leading to gaps in data protection.

Lastly, the cost of Forcepoint DLP can be a deterrent for some organizations. Despite the high value it provides, budget-conscious organizations may find the software expensive. However, it’s important to consider the potential cost of a data breach when evaluating the price of a DLP solution.

Conclusion

Forcepoint DLP is a comprehensive and powerful data loss prevention solution that offers a robust set of features and broad coverage. Its strengths in data detection, incident risk ranking, and integration capabilities make it a valuable tool for organizations seeking to protect their sensitive data.

Despite a few potential drawbacks, including the complexity of initial setup, policy management, reliance on fingerprinting technology, and cost, many organizations will likely find that the benefits of Forcepoint DLP outweigh its shortcomings.

In essence, Forcepoint DLP represents a reliable, feature-rich option for organizations aiming to effectively safeguard their sensitive data. However, as with any significant investment, organizations should conduct thorough due diligence to ensure the solution aligns with their specific needs and expectations.