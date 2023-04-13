Hyundai Data Breach In France & Italy Reveals Car Owners

Hyundai Notifies Vehicle Owners in France and Italy of Data Breach. Hyundai, a South Korean multinational automaker that sells over 500,000 automobiles a year throughout Europe, has announced a data breach that has affected car owners in France and Italy. The company has warned that a hacker got unlawful access to the personal information of the company’s customers. This Hyundai Data Breach also contains phone numbers, email addresses, street locations, and vehicle chassis numbers. You can learn all about the Hyundai data breach as you read on.

The Hyundai database was breached, exposing the private information of car owners and potential customers who scheduled test drives. On social media, the incident was popular. The creator of “HaveIBeenPwned,” Troy Hunt, released an example of the notice he received informing him that his data had been taken. The alert verified that although the attackers entered Hyundai’s database, they took no financial information or identity numbers.

Uncertainty exists around the number of Hyundai consumers that had a data breach. Furthermore, which other nations might have been impacted and how long the network incursion lasted is unknown. Hyndai data breach incident response has it that. Hyundai said they had taken their systems offline in response to the attack. Until further security measures can be put in place. The business also notified the French and Italian data protection authorities.

The company’s official statement reads; Although there is no proof that the data in question have been used fraudulently, out of enormous caution, we ask that you pay close attention to and double-check any contact attempts made by email, mail, and/or text message that might appear to be from Hyundai Italia or by other Hyundai Group entities.

Hyundai advises its clients to be wary of phishing emails and unwanted text messages because these might be attempts at social engineering. Current Security Concerns regarding Hyundai have already experienced numerous cyber-attacks. The business released urgent software updates for many automobile models in February 2023 after a USB cable hack allowed burglars to take the vehicles.

The company’s software contained flaws in December 2022, allowing remote attackers to start the cars or reveal owner information by unlocking them. Companies continue to lose significant amounts of sensitive data to hackers due to data breaches, which is a serious problem. Hyundai is now in trouble, following Ferrari. Strong security measures by businesses like Hyundai lessen the danger of cyberattacks leading to data breaches.

To protect themselves against these unwanted attacks, organizations must remain watchful and continuously update their systems as fraudsters become more skilled. Although Hyundai asserts that no financial information or identity numbers were hacked, owners may face serious issues if their personal information is compromised.

