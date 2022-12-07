Intersport Data Posted On Hive Dark Web Blog

On the dark web blog of the well-known Ransomware gang Hive, data purportedly belonged to the renowned sports shop Intersport.

Following a hack on Black Friday, the Hive ransomware group appears to be posting Intersport’s data via its victim blog.

It comes after a hack that happened in November during the week of Black Friday. Last night, the allegedly stolen data was posted on the blog.

Intersport, which was established in France but now has its global headquarters in Switzerland, has 5,800 outlets throughout 65 nations, including 270 in the UK and Ireland.

The group is claiming to have hacked the sportswear company around 16:03 on November 23rd, according to screen shots of the blog. The fact that the information was shared on the dark web yesterday would imply that the business did not pay the ransom demanded after the hack. It is unclear if the breach impacts the company’s systems outside of France, and no specifics of any ransom demand have been made public.

According to local media reports, Intersport has confirmed that it was the target of an attack. Customers were informed in-store by a sign that read: “We are currently facing a cyberattack on Intersport’s servers which is preventing us from access to our cash registers, the loyalty card service, and the gift card service.” Staff was unable to access cash registers for several days as a result of the problems.

An Intersport shop manager told La Voix du Nord, “We are working with manual checkouts, we have to mark everything by hand to guarantee that stocks follow, which sometimes creates a bit of a delay.

Tech Monitor has reached out to the business for more information, but as of this writing, it has not responded.

In 2020, Intersport fell victim to another another cyberattack. ESET, a cybersecurity firm, claims that a Magecart operation specifically targeted the business.