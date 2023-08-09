Major Data Breach In The UK: Electoral Commission Systems Compromised Affecting Over 40 Million Voters

In a recent shocking revelation, the UK has witnessed its most substantial data breach to date. The **Electoral Commission**, an independent body set up by the UK Parliament, confirmed that “hostile actors” penetrated its protective digital barriers, allowing unauthorized access to its systems for a staggering 14 months. This extensive breach potentially means that the private details of nearly every UK voter registered between 2014 and 2022 have been exposed.
The vast scope and duration of the unauthorized access have sent shockwaves throughout the cybersecurity community and the general public. The fact that malicious actors could remain undetected for over a year has raised critical questions about the UK’s digital defenses against cyber threats.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the **Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)** has come forward about another unfortunate data mishap. Thousands of officers and civilian staff had their personal data inadvertently revealed due to a mistakenly processed freedom of information request, adding to the concerns over data protection in the UK.
The **National Cyber Security Centre**, a government agency responsible for providing advice and support for the public and private sector in avoiding cyber threats, has taken up the investigation. There’s heightened speculation regarding the nature of this breach. Could it be a coordinated attack from a foreign state? With increasing instances of cyber warfare, the likelihood isn’t off the table.
David Omand, a former director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), the UK’s premier intelligence and security organization, didn’t hold back in pointing fingers. He specifically highlighted **Russia’s repeated history of meddling in democratic processes** across different nations. The 2016 US election interference is a notable example, reinforcing the suspicion surrounding this recent breach.
In the political realm, **Tory MP Simon Fell**, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on cyber security, voiced his deep concerns. According to Fell, the vast scale of this breach is alarming. While some information might be available in the public domain, the consolidation of such data in one place makes it a treasure trove for entities wishing to harm the nation. The list of usual suspects behind such a large-scale attack, as per Fell, includes Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. However, Russia’s consistent history with electoral interference puts them on top of the list.
Amidst the growing concerns, Shaun McNally, the Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, offered a public apology. He assured that while the breach was significant, the very nature of the UK’s democratic process – dispersed and heavily reliant on paper documentation – would make it exceedingly challenging for a cyber-attack to directly influence electoral outcomes.
“Based on the current information disclosed, it looks like a slow and low attack. However, while the impact of the attack is low, the fact it was undetected for so long will leave questions about what else attackers were doing as it doesn’t take that long to steal that data.
Government departments will always be a top target for hostile actors because of the lucrative data they hold and potential for mass disruption. However, the attack does highlight the need for a more agile response to security incidents, especially as we start to see more AI-based attacks that can evade defences. This means shifting away from static, network-based security models to focus on users, assets, and resources.
The reality is we will never be able to prevent all attacks, particularly those from nation-states with an unlimited arsenal of funds and resources. If not already, every government department must take steps to strengthen defences internally to prevent the spread of similar attacks. This can be achieved by ring-fencing and protecting high-value applications and data; restricting access to only that which is critical and necessary.”
“The recent revelation of a data breach affecting the UK’s registered voters is deeply concerning, both because of its scale and the significant delay in its disclosure. This incident underscores the pressing need to evaluate organizational preparedness in both preventing and responding to security threats.
With limited resources, both human and technological, security teams must strategically identify assets that hold sensitive data. The focused approach enables them to efficiently allocate resources to strengthen security controls such as login requirements, access policies, and firewall rules for pivotal data systems. Given the myriad of alerts that SOC teams process daily, it’s paramount to prioritize notifications associated with these critical systems, ensuring a rapid and effective incident response.
It’s also essential for organizations to recognize that their primary defenses could be breached. Therefore, encrypting sensitive data serves as a pivotal secondary measure, ensuring exposed data remains worthless to attackers.
Timely response to breaches is another key facet of security readiness. Even seemingly benign data, when merged with public records, can be weaponized to profile and potentially jeopardize individuals. Automating breach analysis and notification mechanisms can expedite communication to those affected, allowing them to take protective actions more swiftly.
Modern strategies, such as data security posture management (DSPM), present a holistic framework for establishing a resilient defense against escalating data threats in our increasingly digital age.”
“This was a lengthy sustained cyber-attack designed not only to steal incremental amounts of personal data but also to expose weaknesses in the UK democratic system. The electoral register database is a prime target for any hostile bad actors who consistently target the UK, and it represents a particularly gloomy outlook on the state of privacy in the UK.
Unfortunately, data breaches like this are increasingly common. They can affect any service—from local small businesses to larger government organisations. The cyberattack on the Electoral Commission truly reminds us that cybersecurity affects us all, and no institution is exempt from cyber threats.
While the watchdog insisted the breach “does not pose a high risk” to individuals, it said the data obtained could be matched to other information in the public domain and used to “infer patterns of behaviour or to identify and profile” people. While this situation is troubling for millions of UK citizens, it is important to make clear that there are ways to improve the situation if you are victim of the data breach.
To secure your personal information, start by checking if your email has been exposed in data breaches. If so, update the password of the compromised account as well as any other accounts that use the same compromised password. It’s critical that you don’t repeat passwords on different accounts, and ideally choose long, complex, random ones. For added protection, enable two-factor authentication on your personal accounts where possible.”
Although not all the details are known on this attack, it’s another example of how malicious hackers are targeting government entities and, most worryingly, are able to stay under the radar of detection for so long.
When attackers are focused on espionage or disinformation, they prefer to use techniques that are stealthy so they can remain hidden and undetected for long periods. The motives for such attacks are typically either nation state supported or mercenary hackers with the goals of selling the information to cybercriminals who will then target and abuse the victims with voting related phishing scams.
The Commission’s network represents a goldmine for attackers – in this case voter names, addresses and email addresses are now in their hands – which can all be used to fuel further scams. While these types of attacks may not be able to change the outcome of any election vote, they can target the victims or create disinformation campaigns now they know who to target. One of the most important values of voting systems is the trust in these systems and any data breach decreases the trust.
It’s a stark reminder that putting in place the appropriate security controls around data is more important than ever as attackers seek new ways to gain access, steal credentials, and exfiltrate sensitive data.