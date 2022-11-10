Maple Leaf Foods Cyber Incident

Following the news that Maple Leaf Foods confirmed on Sunday that it experienced a cybersecurity incident causing a system outage and disruption of operations.
As cyber adversaries continue to focus on making the biggest impact by affecting the most people, the food and agriculture industry remains a compelling target. In 2021, we saw significant attacks on food production giants JBS and Schreiber foods.
This year, we’ve spotted notable ransomware attacks on HP Hood Dairy, UK based snack food manufacturer KP Snacks, and Germany-based frozen-food supplier Apetito, who reportedly paid an $11m ransom to the hackers.
We know that hackers favour weekends and holidays to launch attacks so newer technologies that focus on automated prevention 24/7 must be added to the security stack.