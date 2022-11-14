Security Expert On Sobeys Ransomware Attack

Cyber security experts reacted below on the recent Black Basta ransomware attack against food retail giant Sobeys.
Sobeys, the Canadian food retail giant, is experiencing IT system issues due to a Black Basta ransomware attack that occurred last weekend. While Sobeys is at the end of the agricultural and pharmaceutical supply chain, many operational technology assets exist within this system. If an attack like this occurred further up the supply chain, threat actors would be able to cause significant damage and disrupt the entire food chain system—rather than solely causing resolvable IT issues.
This incident emphasizes the importance of recovering quickly in the event of network downtime. Business continuity and disaster recovery efforts must remain a priority for organizations of all sizes to mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks or other malicious cyberactivity. Proactive steps include collecting a complete inventory of all software and hardware; implementing response guidelines for everyone within the organization; leveraging alternative communication methods, and regularly reviewing and updating this plan. Additionally, automating these processes further decreases the risk of human error in carrying out the essential steps to recover from cybercriminal activity.
