Shoppers Are Better Prepared Ahead Of Black Friday Sales

It has been reported that six in 10 (60%) shoppers plan to spend more time researching and comparing prices ahead of Black Friday this year than they have previously, a survey has found. More than a third (37%) say they have regretted not being better prepared ahead of key sales, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK for Vodafone.

