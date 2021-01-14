IT Professionals’ Confidence In Public Cloud Has Surged, Despite Performance Optimisation Issues

Global survey uncovers evolving attitudes about cloud networking

More than three-quarters of organisations are now using multiple cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, says new research from Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions.

The findings also revealed that, despite growing confidence in public cloud, 56 per cent of respondents are struggling to ensure seamless availability and “always-on” access to cloud applications for their organisations, nearly 70 per cent experience latency and performance issues running SaaS workloads, such as Office 365, and, more than 60 per cent say their MPLS costs increase heavily due to seasonal workload peaks

The report, titled Cloud networks: Shifting into hyperdrive, was conducted by Censuswide andsurveyed 800 global IT decision makers to capture their attitudes and opinions about public cloud, access constraints, security concerns, emerging solutions, and a variety of related topics. The respondents came from organisations of all sizes in EMEA, APAC and the US, across a broad range of industries, including construction, education, finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and others.

Overall, the findings indicate that although IT professionals are gaining confidence in the cloud, organisations face growing constraints when it comes to cloud access. Highlights from the report include:

· IT professionals are gaining confidence in the cloud.

o More than three-quarters of respondents use multiple cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

o Nearly 80% say their organisation has deployed an Azure-based network.

· Organisations face growing constraints when it comes to cloud access.

o 56% of respondents are struggling to ensure seamless availability and “always-on” access to cloud applications for their organisations.

o Nearly 70% experience latency and performance issues running SaaS workloads, such as Office 365.

· Current network infrastructure is growing increasingly costly.

o More than 70% of respondents are using traditional access methods, such as MPLS, in their organization’s network.

o More than 60% say their MPLS costs increase heavily due to seasonal workload peaks.

· IT professionals are looking for easier and more economical connectivity.

o More than 70% of respondents have plans to implement an SD-WAN solution in the next 12 months to address cloud-connectivity issues.

o At the same time, nearly 60% say their organisation is hesitant to adopt an SD-WAN solution because of fears that they are complex and expensive.

“As organizations continue to radically transform their infrastructures and rely more on the public cloud, they are uncovering new connectivity and security challenges,” said Klaus Gheri, VP, Network Security, Barracuda. “But by embracing highly-flexible secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, organizations of all sizes and types can improve connectivity, simplify management, and strengthen security.”