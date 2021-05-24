Radware Reports DDoS Attack Volume Up 31% In Q1 2021 vs Q4 2020

New Q1 DDoS Attack Report report released by Radware finds that while the number of attacks held steady in Q1 (down 2% from Q4 2020), attack volumes increased by 31%.

The largest attack recorded was 295Gbps up from 260gbps in Q4 2020 and the occurrence of major attacks of 10Gbps or more tripled in Q1 2021 v Q4 2020.

Radware’s new quarterly report series produced by Pascal Geenens, the director of threat intelligence at Radware, provides an overview of the global attack activity by industries, applications and on-premise vs. cloud.

Significant findings: