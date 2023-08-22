Tesla Data Breach Exposes Personal Information Of Over 75,000 Individuals: Inside Job By Former Employees Confirmed

In a startling revelation, Tesla, the Austin, Texas-based electric carmaker, has confirmed that a data breach in May this year led to the exposure of personal information of over 75,735 individuals. Details of the breach were disclosed on Monday, and it seems the company has traced the breach to two of its former employees.

Data Leaked to German Media

The breach’s discovery was initiated when German media outlet Handelsblatt informed Tesla on May 10, 2023, that it had obtained confidential information belonging to the company. The leaked data included identifiable information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers.

Former Employees Behind the Breach

Tesla’s internal investigation into the matter revealed that two former employees had misappropriated the information, in direct violation of the company’s IT security and data protection policies, and subsequently shared it with the media outlet. The affected individuals include current or former employees of Tesla and even include nine residents of Maine.

Legal Action and Forensic Investigation

Tesla acted swiftly in response, identifying the employees responsible, filing lawsuits against them, and seizing their electronic devices believed to contain company information. The company also obtained court orders prohibiting the former employees from further use, access, or dissemination of the data, and these orders are subject to criminal penalties.

Steven Elentukh, Tesla’s data privacy officer, stated that the company had cooperated with law enforcement and external forensics experts in the matter.

A Chilling Reminder of Insider Threats

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential threats posed by insiders within an organization. Insider wrongdoing was directly responsible for this breach, highlighting the importance of rigorous internal security measures even for a cutting-edge company like Tesla.

Tesla’s Commitment to Security

In a letter dated Aug. 18 to those impacted, Tesla confirmed the details of the breach and the steps taken, emphasizing that the company “will continue to take appropriate steps as necessary.”

The occurrence of this significant data breach at one of the world’s most prominent technology companies underscores the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity measures that include both external threats and potential internal vulnerabilities.

Elon Musk-run Tesla’s situation will undoubtedly prompt many organizations to reevaluate their own security policies to prevent similar incidents from occurring. The long-term impact on Tesla’s reputation remains to be seen, but the company’s transparent handling of the incident may go some way toward restoring trust in its commitment to data protection.