What Expert Says On Algolia API Keys Leaked

CloudSEK has revealed that Algolia’s API keys have been leaked, putting millions of users data at risk.

Algolia’s API is used by companies to incorporate search, discovery, and recommendations into their voice, mobile, and website applications. It is currently used by over 11,000 companies, including Lacoste, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk to manage ~1.5 trillion search queries a year. CloudSEK’s BeVigil, the first security search engine for mobile apps in the world has identified 1550 apps that leaked Algolia API Keys. Out of which, 32 apps, with millions of downloads, have hardcoded keys that can be exploited by threat actors to steal the data of millions of users.