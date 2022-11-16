What Experts Say On Australian Goverment Plans To Outlawing Ransomware Paymennts

The Information security and industry experts reacted below on the news that the Australian government looking at outlawing ransomware payments to hackers.
The Information security and industry experts reacted below on the news that the Australian government looking at outlawing ransomware payments to hackers.
This is pretty intriguing that the Australian government would be so bold to try and ban ransomware payments. I think if they understood the fundamentals of crypto (at least bitcoin), they would find that they decidedly can’t ban it or stop any payments. The only way a company would get caught paying a ransom is if they reached out the government for help so this would encourage companies to share even less about breaches to the governments.
If a company decides to just take the governments advice of “just don’t pay it” then the company would be forced into a position where as soon as they are breached, they need to communicate to the data privacy governing laws within their strict timetables with disclosure to the public or face fines that rival the ransom amount itself. This is why paying the ransom will always hold some appeal to organizations as they can keep the breach quiet by paying the ransom and “sweeping it under the rug” to prevent knowledge of the breach.
If organizations are effectively banned from paying ransoms, then the criminals would be forced to “call their bluff” and publish the hacked data on leak sites on the dark web.