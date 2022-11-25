4 Major Steps Of Mobile Application Penetration Testing

Mobile application penetration testing is one of the most effective and efficient ways to find security vulnerabilities in your mobile apps. It can also be used to find out how secure an app may be before you launch it commercially. Mobile application penetration testing is a process where testers look at all aspects of your mobile application including its backend, frontend and even infrastructure. The following steps should be followed by any good mobile app penetration tester:

Preparing for the engagement

The first step of conducting mobile application penetration testing is preparing for it. This includes researching the target application and its functionality, setting up your test environment and tools, creating a plan for testing, etc. Also make sure that you are comfortable with what kind of issues can arise during this phase of your engagement; these could be some minor ones like an error message being displayed on an invalid URL or something more serious like a security breach if someone unauthorized accesses your website by using phishing techniques (which we will talk about later).

Testing on the mobile device

After you have completed the application, it is time to test it on a mobile device. This will involve testing for three major things:

The app should be able to run on the device. This means that all necessary components and files are present, and they work as expected in every aspect of their functionality.

The app should be able to connect to the server over HTTP/HTTPS (or even via socket). Without this, there will be no way for other applications or services outside of your own app’s framework (e-mail, etc) to communicate with one another through their respective protocols—and thus no way for them both to access any information stored within either party’s database tables or recordsets respectively!

Therefore if there isn’t any kind of persistent connection established between both parties involved then neither side can actually do anything productive at all when using these two separate systems together – which makes sense since we’re talking about two separate platforms here; but still If you want to make sure that your app is working correctly, then you’ll need to test it on a real device. This way you can ensure that what you’ve developed so far isn’t just some sort of simulation running in the Cloud but rather something concrete and tangible; something that really works!

Testing the backend server

The first step in testing a mobile application is to test the backend server. This involves testing the security of both the network and web application, as well as ensuring that they’re configured properly to protect against threats.

To do this, you’ll need some tools that work with your platform—such as Kali Linux or Ubuntu Linux—and some knowledge of how they work. Then you can use them to identify vulnerabilities in your servers’ configuration files or other parts of their software architecture. For example, if you’re using Java or .NET for your backend server, then you can use a tool such as Burp Suite to test the security of the application. You can also use this software to identify the type of attacks that are possible against it. This will help you make sure that your application is secure enough before releasing it into production.

Generate the report

The report should be generated by the tester and delivered to you. It will contain a summary of the findings, as well as recommendations for improving your application security. This report can be used to make changes to your application, fix any vulnerabilities that were identified during testing, and release it into production. You should also include the testing report in your development documentation so that future developers have access to this valuable information.

The tester may also identify vulnerabilities in areas not covered by this report, such as third-party libraries or open source code. This could include security flaws that have been fixed since your last penetration test, but still exist in the current version of your application.

Conclusion

As you can see from the above, penetration testing is not a simple process. It requires a lot of time and resources to complete the entire project. However, there are many ways to do it in order for you make sure that your app is safe for use by users.