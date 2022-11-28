An API flaw that was patched in January allowed for the theft of over 5.4 million Twitter user records that contained private information. These records were made available for free sharing on a hacker forum. A security researcher has also revealed another enormous, possibly more significant, data dump of millions of Twitter records, illustrating how widely this flaw was utilized by threat actors. The material is made up of public data that has been scraped as well as secretive email addresses and phone numbers. The majority of the material was made up of publicly available details such Twitter IDs, names, login names, localities, and verified statuses; however, there was also private information like phone numbers and email addresses.
5.4 Million Twitter Users’ Stolen Data Leaked Online, More Shared Privately
An API flaw that was patched in January allowed for the theft of over 5.4 million Twitter user records that contained private information. These records were made available for free sharing on a hacker forum. A security researcher has also revealed another enormous, possibly more significant, data dump of millions of Twitter records, illustrating how widely this flaw was utilized by threat actors. The material is made up of public data that has been scraped as well as secretive email addresses and phone numbers. The majority of the material was made up of publicly available details such Twitter IDs, names, login names, localities, and verified statuses; however, there was also private information like phone numbers and email addresses.
