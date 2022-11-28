5.4 Million Twitter Users’ Stolen Data Leaked Online, More Shared Privately

An API flaw that was patched in January allowed for the theft of over 5.4 million Twitter user records that contained private information. These records were made available for free sharing on a hacker forum. A security researcher has also revealed another enormous, possibly more significant, data dump of millions of Twitter records, illustrating how widely this flaw was utilized by threat actors. The material is made up of public data that has been scraped as well as secretive email addresses and phone numbers. The majority of the material was made up of publicly available details such Twitter IDs, names, login names, localities, and verified statuses; however, there was also private information like phone numbers and email addresses.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Expert Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Posts

Information Security Buzz (aka ISBuzz News) is an independent resource that provides the experts comments, analysis and opinion on the latest Information Security news and topics

Twitter Facebook-f Linkedin Youtube

Working With Us

The Pages

Our Contributing Experts

Information Security Buzz
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x