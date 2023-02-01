Data Privacy Capability Guide

Data privacy is an increasingly important concern for individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. With the rapid expansion of digital technology and the internet, sensitive information is more vulnerable than ever to unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. As a result, organizations of all sizes and industries must protect the data they collect, store, and use and comply with relevant data privacy regulations and laws.

This comprehensive approach to data privacy capabilities covers the main objectives, technology capabilities, and best practices to manage data privacy effectively. By implementing these capabilities and best practices, organizations can ensure they are well-equipped to protect sensitive data and maintain compliance with data privacy regulations. A list of leading vendors in the field will also be provided, along with their respective URL links.

Objectives Of Data Privacy

The primary objective of data privacy is to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws governing personal data protection. This includes the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which took effect in May 2018, and the US’s HIPAA, which has been operating since 1996. Organizations are required to have robust data privacy policies and procedures in place to ensure compliance with these regulations and laws. It means they must be able to collect, store, and personally process data in a secure and compliant manner and be equipped to act promptly and decisively in case of a security incident or data breach.

Protection of Sensitive Data:

Another key objective of data privacy is to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. Data encryption, access control, and DLP technology are used to secure sensitive data. Additionally, organizations must have policies and procedures for the ability to identify and react to security breaches and threats.

Employee Training and Awareness:

Employee training and awareness are critical for ensuring that sensitive data is protected and that employees understand their responsibilities and obligations with regard to data privacy. Organizations must provide regular training and awareness programs to ensure all employees know of their duties and are equipped to identify and address potential data privacy risks.

Incident Response Planning:

Incident response planning is critical for addressing and mitigating data breaches and other security incidents. This includes having a clear incident response plan in place and regularly testing and updating the project to ensure it effectively addresses potential incidents.

Technology Capability for Data Privacy

1. Data Encryption:

Data encryption is crucial for protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and theft. To ensure that even if sensitive data is intercepted or stolen, it will be unreadable and useless to unauthorized parties. This involves using a mathematical algorithm to convert plain text into a code that someone with the appropriate decryption key can only decipher.

2. Access Control:

Access control is another key technology capability for protecting sensitive data. This involves implementing measures to control who has access to sensitive data and what actions they are able to perform on that data. This can include implementing user authentication, authorization controls, and access controls based on roles and permissions.

3. Data Loss Prevention (DLP):

DLP technology is designed to prevent sensitive data from leaving an organization’s network. This can include monitoring network traffic for sensitive data, blocking sensitive data from being sent to unauthorized parties, and providing alerts when sensitive data is detected.

4. Identity and Access Management (IAM):

Identity and Access Management technology is designed to manage user identities and access sensitive data. This can include implementing user authentication, authorization controls, and access controls based on roles and permissions.

5. Internet of things:

IoT devices and data can improve almost every aspect of life. This refers to internet-connected physical devices that collect, share, and use data. It is astounding how much data IoT devices can produce on their own. As a result, hackers have more opportunities to access critical data. This includes watches, glasses, televisions, toasters, lifts, lighting, supply chain and industrial apparatus like forklifts and sprinklers, and urban infrastructure like traffic signals and trash bins.

6. Cloud Security:

The cloud is rapidly being used as a platform for creating applications. Businesses’ perspectives on data are changing. They are becoming aware that more than securing data at different technological layers is required. They must safeguard information throughout its entire lifecycle, from when it is gathered to when it is destroyed, and they need a comprehensive strategy for security and privacy.

Data Privacy Best Practices

1. Risk Assessment:

Risk assessment is a critical step in managing data privacy. This involves identifying and assessing potential risks to sensitive data, such as unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. Organizations can prioritize and address the most significant threats to their sensitive data by identifying potential risks.

2. Data Classification:

Data classification is another important best practice for managing data privacy. This involves identifying and categorizing sensitive data based on its level of sensitivity and the potential risks associated with it. By classifying data, organizations can ensure that the appropriate security measures are in place to protect it.

Leading Vendors for Data Privacy

Proteus NextGen:

To manage your data privacy compliance program and prevent a data breach, Proteus NextGen Data Privacy offers everything you require. It truly sets the bar for data privacy. Proteus NextGen is rated higher than our primary competitors and will support future privacy requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, PDPA, and RGPD. The DPO can map personal data and determine what sensitive personal data is there, how it is processed, and most crucially, how it is secured thanks to built-in privacy impact assessments and data privacy impact assessments (PIA/DPIA).

Smart Global Governance:

Smart Global Governance delivers ready-to-use material through a variety of complementary modules and a cross-functional integration of various risk categories to enable a holistic view. Smart Global Governance’s Integrated Risk Management platform offers a vertically and horizontally integrated view of risk. Starting with an organization’s strategy, business operations, and, ultimately, the activation of technology assets. This view is deployed gradually by USE CASE as needed. Such as Cybersecurity Risk, ESG Risk, Third Party Risk, Quality Risk, Audit and Control, Health and Safety, Ethics, Data & Privacy Risk, Legal Risk, and Emerging Risks

OneTrust Privacy Management:

OneTrust enables businesses to succeed by upholding moral principles and protecting the environment. One Trust Intelligence Platform integrates data, teams, and processes so you can cooperate easily and place trust at the core of your operations and culture. Regardless of how big or small your business is, it delivers regulatory compliance. Also, proactive risk management and reliable data use across your organization so that customers can rely on you with their data and you can offer more valuable experiences. Scale your risk and security operations while maintaining the resilience of your business and supply chain in the face of ongoing cyber threats, global catastrophes, and other factors so you can operate with assurance.

TrustArc:

For the GDPR, CCPA, and other international privacy laws, TrustArc offers tools to monitor privacy compliance. For more than two decades, TrustArc has been the industry leader in privacy compliance and data protection. TrustArc provides an unrivaled combination of cutting-edge technology, knowledgeable consulting, and TRUSTe certification solutions that together address every aspect of privacy program management.

The TrustArc Platform, strengthened by seven years of operating experience across a wide range of industries and client use cases, as well as our extensive services, leverage deep privacy expertise and tried-and-true methodologies that have been continuously improved through tens of thousands of customer interactions. TrustArc, a San Francisco-based company, supports customers globally by assisting them in demonstrating compliance, reducing risk, and fostering trust.

BigID:

BigID is a pioneer in data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, empowering businesses to proactively find, manage, safeguard, and maximize the value of their data on a single platform for visibility and control. BigID helps customers understand their data across their whole data environment, including multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-prem data sources while reducing data risk, automating security and privacy controls, achieving compliance, and reducing their reliance on human error. Knowledge of Data For data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, take control of your data. Get data visibility and control over all of your data, wherever. Reduce risk. Quicken time to insight.

Conclusion

Data privacy is an increasingly important concern for organizations of all sizes and industries. By implementing the main objectives, technology capabilities, and best practices discussed in this guide. Organizations can ensure they are well-equipped to protect sensitive data and comply with data privacy regulations. Additionally, organizations can further enhance their data privacy capabilities by utilizing the services of leading vendors in the field. With a comprehensive approach to data privacy, organizations can be assured that their sensitive data is protected and that they meet their obligations concerning data privacy regulations and laws.