~200K US Military Vets’ Medical Records Leaked by 3rd Pty – Cyber Experts’ Perspectives

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler with Security Discovery reports the discovery of an internet-accessible database containing nearly 200,000 records of US vets containing sensitive data. The report notes “Upon further investigation of the data there were many references to a Jacksonville, North Carolina based company called United Valor Solutions. The records contained patient, physician, employee data, some contact information and diagnostic data, and other potentially sensitive information that should have not been publicly exposed. According to their website: United Valor Solutions provides disability evaluation services for the Veterans Administration and other federal and state agencies.

