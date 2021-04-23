CISA Identifies SUPERNOVA Malware During Incident Response – Experts Insight

CISA (The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) issued another Pulse Secure alert today regarding SUPERNOVA, an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor’s long-term compromise of an entity’s enterprise network. The threat actor connected to the entity’s network via a Pulse Secure virtual private network (VPN) appliance, moved laterally to its SolarWinds Orion server, installed malware referred to by security researchers as SUPERNOVA (a .NET webshell), and collected credentials.

