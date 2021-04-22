CISA: US Govt Agencies, CI Orgs. Hit Via Pulse Secure Vulns – CISO Comments

CISA’s alert – Exploitation of Pulse Connect Secure Vulnerabilities – confirms that attackers breached US government agencies and other critical organizations by exploiting vulnerabilities in Pulse Secure products. “Since March 31, 2021, CISA assisted multiple entities whose vulnerable Pulse Connect Secure products have been exploited by a cyber threat actor.” The CISO of Shared Assessments, the member-driven leaders in third-party risk management tools and research, offers perspective.

Experts Comments