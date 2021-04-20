Why To Codecov Breach? Experts Weigh In

Following media reports that hackers who tampered with a software development tool from a company called Codecov used that program to gain restricted access to hundreds of networks belonging to the San Francisco firm’s customers, cybersecurity experts commented below.
Experts Comments
The Codecov breach, much like the Solarwinds incident, did not come out of the blue and should not be regarded as an isolated incident. These types of breaches are the inevitable consequence of a powerful set of systemic factors that collectively produce a climate that is inherently volatile but can still be predicted.
This volatile context currently strongly favours the attacker over the defender. That is not going to change unless the systemic drivers that create it are dealt with. In this.....Read More
The Codecov breach, much like the Solarwinds incident, did not come out of the blue and should not be regarded as an isolated incident. These types of breaches are the inevitable consequence of a powerful set of systemic factors that collectively produce a climate that is inherently volatile but can still be predicted.
This volatile context currently strongly favours the attacker over the defender. That is not going to change unless the systemic drivers that create it are dealt with. In this case, that means confronting and addressing some factors, including massive investment by governments into computer hacking capabilities, and accepting others like the strong ties of interdependence that lie at the heart of cyberspace, the business ecosystem, and society in general.
We believe it to be a mistake to focus too closely on the specific details of this breach. Instead we need to recognise that the security landscape is deeply fluid and dynamic, reshaping itself rapidly and continuously, and position ourselves to perceive and respond to it appropriately. We should not be distracted by the identity of the attacker or the speculation about state-backed adversaries. Ransomware attacks, botnets, crypto miners, and the like, all follow the same ‘opportunistic’ philosophy in which no target is too small or insignificant. This is why it’s crucial for a new way of thinking, moving away from naïve rules-based security practices towards an agile, intelligence-based approach.Read Less
Dot Your Expert Comments
Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
While the effect of this breach is currently unknown and likened to SolarWinds, this just reiterates F-Secure’s view that supply chain attacks will continue to gain traction as more organizations move towards relying on third-party vendors for certain functions. A good reminder is for all organizations to treat third-party vendors or providers as part of their organization when performing security audits. The key here is to have periodic reviews and be ready to make adjustments accordingly.....Read More
While the effect of this breach is currently unknown and likened to SolarWinds, this just reiterates F-Secure’s view that supply chain attacks will continue to gain traction as more organizations move towards relying on third-party vendors for certain functions. A good reminder is for all organizations to treat third-party vendors or providers as part of their organization when performing security audits. The key here is to have periodic reviews and be ready to make adjustments accordingly when anomalies are found.
This incident is also a timely reminder for organizations to ensure all configurations are proper and verified, especially when deploying anything over cloud applications or when making them publicly accessible. This is to prevent unintentional leaks or exposure to sensitive information.
Finally, always understand and weigh the risk involved when using any third-party service such as Codecov. While the service offered is a valuable one, it is also good to review or limit what is being sent over to these services, especially if it contains credentials or sensitive information. This is not easy, especially if the service is a trusted one by the company. But weighing the risk involved and having a backup/response plan early enough would come in handy when breaches such as this are discovered”.Read Less
Linkedin Message
@Calvin Gan, Manager , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"The key here is to have periodic reviews and be ready to make adjustments accordingly when anomalies are found...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/why-to-codecov-breach-experts-weigh-in
Facebook Message
@Calvin Gan, Manager , provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz.
"The key here is to have periodic reviews and be ready to make adjustments accordingly when anomalies are found...."
#infosec #cybersecurity #isdots
https://informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/why-to-codecov-breach-experts-weigh-in