Cisco Goes Passwordlesspatient PHIInadvertently Added To GitHub Artic Code Vault – Expert Perspective

Findings from Databreaches.net reveal that patient protected health information (PHI) stored by MedData — which serves healthcare organizations including Memorial Hermann, U. of Chicago, Aspirus, and OSF Healthcare – has been stored in GitHub’s Arctic Code Vault – a decommissioned mine 250 meters deep in the permafrost of an Arctic mountain. A former employee was revealed to have saved files to personal folders in public repositories including GitHub.

Experts Comments