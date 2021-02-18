Singtel Breach Compromises Data Of 129,000 Customers And Former Employees

Following the news that Singtel has confirmed that the personal details of 129,000 customers, as well as the financial information of its former employees, have been compromised in a security breach that involved a third-party file-sharing system, please see below comments from cybersecurity experts.
The breach experienced by Singtel is another harsh reminder of the dangers organisations face when sharing data with third parties. When the technology used to transfer data possess poor security it impacts consumer privacy, can result in security breaches and irreparable brand and financial damage. Companies therefore need to establish a new and secure way where they can safely exchange data with their partners – without compromising security. One of the biggest trends we are seeing is the adoption of data safe rooms, which take a walled garden approach to data sharing. This is by far a better way to collaborate and exchange data with third parties and is much more secure than using outdated technology with unknown numbers of security vulnerabilities.Read Less
