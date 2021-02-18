Singtel Breach Compromises Data Of 129,000 Customers And Former Employees

Following the news that Singtel has confirmed that the personal details of 129,000 customers, as well as the financial information of its former employees, have been compromised in a security breach that involved a third-party file-sharing system, please see below comments from cybersecurity experts.

Singtel Breach Hits 129,000 Customers https://t.co/U3VZeYVmVK — Ionx Solutions (@IonxSolutions) February 18, 2021

Experts Comments